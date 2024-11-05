The Delta House of Assembly Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs has directed the nine council chairpersons in Delta North District to submit their performance reports covering their first 100 days in office.

The committee also requested the number of personnel at the various councils, the number of political aides currently engaged, the wage bill, and jobs and contracts executed or ongoing within their 100 days in office.

The committee Chairperson, Chukwudi Dafe, gave the directives during a meeting on Tuesday in Asaba between members of the Committee and the chairperson, heads of personnel management, and treasurers of the nine local government offices.

He further directed that all requested documents, which should be addressed to him, should reach the Clerk of the Committee, Uche Nwugbana, on or before 11 November.

The committee chairperson said the meeting was in accordance with the amended constitutional provisions of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, adding that the interactive session with the council chairpersons and management team was “far-reaching and revealing.”

Mr Dafe (PDP-Ukwuani), flanked by some members of the committee, including Oboro Preyor, (PDP-Bomadi), Emmanuel Sinebe (PDP- Patani), Isaac Anwuzia (PDP- Aniocha South) and Augustine Uroye (PDP- Warri South I), disclosed that those from Delta Central and South would take their turns.

Mr Dafe congratulated the council chairperson on their victories at the polls and on celebrating their 100 days in office.

The lawmaker stressed the need for them to foster a good and cordial relationship.

‘Law on political appointment must be adhered to’

Mr Dafe, however, drew the council chairpersons’ attention to Section 60, sub-sections 5a and 5b of the Delta State Local Government Law, which focuses on appointments into political offices, and advised them to strictly adhere to it.

Also, Oboro Preyor, a member of the committee, stressed the need for the council chairpersons to respect the rules and regulations guiding the councils’ activities.

Mr Preyor gave a brief overview of the State Fiscal Responsibility Law and reminded the officials that no contract should be executed outside what was provided in the budget.

He also advised them to engage in a training programme to keep abreast of the current Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) guidelines on budgeting, income, and expenditure.

Another member of the committee, Mr Uroye, emphasised that the laws regulating the activities of the 25 local government councils in the state placed their supervision under the purview of the Delta House of Assembly.

Mr Uroye stressed the need for all parties to respect the provisions of the law.

In their remarks, other members, Messrs Anwuzia and Sinebe, commended the large turnout at the meeting and stressed the need for the council chairpersons to maintain a good working relationship with the committee to promote peace, security, and good governance at the grassroots.

Responding on behalf of the council chairpersons, Obi Nzete, the Chairperson of Ndokwa West Local Government Area, thanked the chairperson and members of the house committee for the robust interactive session.

He said the councils were very much aware of the powers of the assembly in carrying out their oversight functions and assured them of a good working relationship with all stakeholders.

