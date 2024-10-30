The Federal High Court in Abuja restrained on Wednesday the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from further releasing monthly allocations to the Rivers State Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the order also affected the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) and the state government’s bankers – Zenith Bank and Access Bank.

The judge, Joyce Abdulmalik, in a judgement, held that the receipt and disbursement of monthly allocations since January 2024 by Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State is a constitutional somersault and aberration that must not be allowed to continue.

The judge held that the presentation of the 2024 budget by Mr Fubara before a four-member Rivers State House of Assembly was an affront to the constitutional provision.

The judge said that Mr Fubara’s action in implementing an unlawful budget had smacked gross violations of the Nigerian constitution he swore to protect.

She, consequently, ordered the CBN, AGF, Zenith Bank and Access Bank from further allowing Fubara to access money from the Consolidated Revenue and Federation Account.

Many states, including those with substantial internally generated revenues, rely heavily on monthly allocations from the federation account to fund their operations.However the dependence on such allocations varies from state to state.

Rivers State, one of the country’s top oil-rich states, is among those receiving the highest “federal” allocations. Yet, only Lagos, among the 36 states of the federation can sustain smooth operations for a month without the allocations from the federation account.

Wednesday’s judgement, with far-reaching possibility of crippling governance in Rivers State, came just three weeks after the Court of Appeal in Abuja nullified the state’s 2024 budget, which had been signed into law and is being implemented by Governor Siminalayi.

The Federal High Court’s decision rested on similar grounds as the Court of Appeal’s, both centered on the irregularity of legislative actions being taken by only four members on behalf of the 32-member House of Assembly.

Wednesday’s verdict by the Federal High Court marks the latest turn in the escalating political crisis in Rivers State, fuelled by the ongoing feud between Governor Siminalayi and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Their rift has significantly disrupted governance, sparked violence and created a legislative stalemate, fracturing the House of Assembly – with 27 members backing Mr Wike and only four aligning with the governor.

Recently, the division has triggered a series of unfavourable rulings for the governor and his allies in the Assembly, including a recent judgement rejecting a move to declare the seats of the 27 pro-Wike lawmakers vacant.

Before Wednesday’s ruling, the governor’s latest setback was the Court of Appeal’s judgement voiding the 2024 budget, following objections from the 27 lawmakers. The Court of Appeal judgement also affirmed the 27-member faction led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule as the legitimate legislative authority in the state.

Buoyed by the Court of Appeal judgement, the 27 pro-Wike lawmakers have subsequently declared vacant the seats of three lawmakers supporting Governor Siminalayi.

(NAN)

