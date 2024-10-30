The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, restrained the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from further releasing monthly financial allocations to Rivers State Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the order also affected the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Zenith Bank and Access Bank where the state government also banks.

The judge, Joyce Abdulmalik, in a judgement, held that the receipt and disbursement of monthly allocations since January 2024 by Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State is a constitutional somersault and aberration that must not be allowed to continue.

The judge held that the presentation of the 2024 budget by Mr Fubara before a four-member Rivers State House of Assembly was an affront to the constitutional provision.

The judge said that Mr Fubara’s action in implementing unlawful budget had smacked gross violations of the 1999 Constitution he swore to protect.

She, consequently, ordered the CBN, AGF, Zenith Bank and Access Bank from further allowing Fubara to access money from the Consolidated Revenue and Federation Account.

….More details later

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

