The police in Akwa Ibom State have confirmed the death of a former staff member of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited and a police operative in two different hotels in Eket, Akwa Ibom State.

The police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, Timfon John, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Eket, said the former Mobil worker, who was a contractor to the oil company, died on Sunday in the Villa Marina Hotel in Eket, while the police operative died on 14 October in Tevoli Hotels, also in Eket.

“The former ExxonMobil staff (member) died at the Hotel in Eket. He died as a result of slipping when he came out from the bathroom, (he) fell and hit his head on the tiles,” Ms John, an assistant superintendent of police, said.

She said the police operative, who came from Lagos to Eket on an official assignment, died of heart failure.

Ms John did not, however, disclose to NAN the names of the deceased persons at the time of filing this report.

She said that the necessary investigation had been done regarding the death of the former Mobil worker and that the police had released the corpse to the family for burial.

