The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says it has rescued a six-year-old girl who was stolen from her parents in 2018.

Emmanuel Awhen, the zonal commander of NAPTIP, Uyo, said that the agency achieved the feat in partnership with the Foundation for Justice Development and Peace

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo in an interview on Thursday that two suspects had been arrested in connection with the matter.

“The two suspects are currently undergoing interrogations. They will be charged to court when the investigation is concluded,” he said.

Mr Awhen said that the agency got an intelligence report concerning the stolen girl and traced her to a family in Uyo.

“The girl was kept in our shelter for proper identification. She has been handed over to her biological parents,” he said.

The commander further said that the agency was currently investigating a case of illegal buying and selling of a two-month-old baby in the state.

He expressed worries that trafficking in children was on the increase in the state and cautioned perpetrators to desist or face the wrath of the law.

Mr Awhen, who described human trafficking as a crime against humanity, said that NAPTIP was committed to tackling the menace of child stealing.

“We shall continue to sensitise the people to the dangers associated with human trafficking; it is senseless and barbaric; we must discourage it,” he said.

