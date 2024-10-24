The Rivers State Government has warned hoteliers within the state to begin documenting their guests as part of broader efforts to curb insecurity, particularly during the forthcoming Yuletide season.
Israel Ngbuelo, the state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, gave the warning during a meeting with hotel operators in Port Harcourt on Thursday.
He said that criminals sometimes use hotels as hideouts to commit crimes and stressed the importance of stopping this practice to uphold the integrity of the hotels.
“Documenting hotel guests is crucial, as one cannot identify a criminal or serial killer until they commit a crime. So, we must exercise caution.
|
“Accordingly, all hotels in the state are required to document their guests, even if the customer uses the facility multiple times a week, particularly during this Yuletide season.
“Hotels are instructed to record their guests and capture their ID cards each time they check-in,” he explained.
Mr Ngbuelo highlighted the critical role the hospitality industry plays in the state’s economy. He assured the public of the government’s commitment to maintaining the high standards of hotels in the state.
He cautioned against sharp practices or a quick money-making mentality that might compromise the industry’s integrity.
“There are more hotels in Rivers State than there are other companies, making the hospitality sector one of the biggest industries in the state.
“Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers is taking concrete steps towards making Rivers the industrial hub of the country.
“The governor views the hospitality industry as one of the key and cardinal sectors driving the state’s economy, and as such, we are counting on the support of hotel owners,” he added.
The commissioner emphasised that the era of crises and insecurity in the state had ended and urged those spreading false rumours of insecurity to desist from undermining the state’s reputation.
He stated that the state’s detractors were using the “false narrative of insecurity” to paint Rivers in a negative light.
“If Rivers State is de-marketed, it will significantly impact the hospitality industry, as people will be afraid to visit or conduct business here.
“Therefore, we ask hotel owners to refute this false narrative and assure people that Rivers State is conducive for business. The era of crises is over,” he concluded.
READ ALSO:Rivers Crisis: Call Wike to order, Ijaw National Congress urges Tinubu
Eugene Nwauzi, the branch chairperson of the Nigeria Hotels Association in Rivers, appealed to the state government to implement policies that would enhance the hospitality sector.
He called for hotel registration, enforcement of standard practices, a steady electricity supply, and other measures to ensure that the hospitality business thrives in the state.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999