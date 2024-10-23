The police in Ebonyi State, South-east Nigeria, say they have begun disciplinary action against officers filmed extorting motorists in the state.

The police spokesperson in Ebonyi State, Joshua Ukandu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

The video clip

In the clip, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, two armed police officers were seen collecting money from motorists at a checkpoint.

The checkpoint was partially barricaded with bags of sand often used by Nigerian security operatives.

One of the officers appeared to be asking some commercial motorcyclists to pay before being allowed to pass the checkpoint.

The officer was subsequently seen collecting money separately from the commercial motorcyclists, after which he allowed them to pass the checkpoint without searching any of them.

A Facebook user who uploaded the clip on the social media platform said the incident happened at Ishieke Junction in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

He did not, however, say when it happened.

Police speak

Mr Ukandu, a deputy superintendent of police, said the police authorities in the state were “aware of the video” showing officers “acting unprofessionally” at their duty post.

“The command unequivocally condemns their actions and has identified the officers involved, while disciplinary actions have already been initiated against them,” he said.

The spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi State, Anthonia Uche-Anya, has reiterated the command’s zero tolerance for extortion or any form of misconduct.

Mrs Uche-Anya vowed that any officer found guilty would face disciplinary actions.

Not the first time

Cases of police extortion in Nigeria have continued despite sanctions by police authorities, such as dismissal from service.

The latest incident came barely a week after police in Imo State began an orderly room trial of four officers seen in a viral video clip extorting motorists in the state.

About two months ago, police operatives in Bayelsa State extorted N3 million from a Nigerian man at gunpoint.

The officers were subsequently arrested after the victim petitioned police authorities.

The police operatives later returned the N3 million to the victim, about three weeks later.

The N3 million extortion occurred about two months after police operatives in Anambra State allegedly extorted N810,000 from a resident of the state in June.

Following pressure from various quarters, the operatives returned the money to the victim, some hours later.

Earlier in June, an operative was dismissed in Abia State for allegedly shooting dead an entrepreneur over his refusal to bribe him.

In March, another operative was dismissed while two others were suspended for allegedly extorting $3,000 from two Nigerians in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In February, a Divisional Crime officer of Abraka Division in Delta State was also removed from office for allegedly extorting over N2 million.

This newspaper, later the same month, reported the detention of some operatives at the police headquarters in Abuja for allegedly extorting N30.3 million.

