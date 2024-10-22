The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Akwa Ibom State, Joseph Eribo, on Monday distributed N88,616 million to the families of 54 deceased officers in the state.
Timfon John, the police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday in Uyo.
Mr Eribo handed over the cheques at the police headquarters in Uyo to the representatives of the families of the deceased officers.
“The cheques issued to the next of kin by the CP on behalf of the IGP are parts of the IGP’s family Welfare Scheme, Group Life Assurance and Group Personal Accident Insurance Scheme,” Ms John, an assistant superintendent of police, said in the statement.
Mr Eribo informed the families of the deceased officers that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has made the welfare of police officers and their families a topmost priority.
“CP Joseph Eribo called on beneficiaries who are next of kin to the deceased officers to ensure that they make optimal use of the funds provided to them so that it will help them stand on their feet and also cater for their respective families.
“The force in her entirety condoles with the family of the fallen heroes,” Ms John said.
According to the statement, the beneficiaries expressed their appreciation to the Nigerian police authorities and promised to make good use of the funds.
