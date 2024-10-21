Governor Umo Eno’s administration in Akwa Ibom State says it has spent an accumulative sum of N208.16 billion as of 18 October 2024 for the road and related projects it initiated and the ones it inherited from previous administrations.

The Commissioner for Works and Fire Service in the state, Eno Ibanga, disclosed this on Sunday at a media briefing in Uyo.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Ini Ememobong, who facilitated the media briefing, the Governor’s spokesperson, Ekerete Udoh, and the Chairperson, Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency, Prince Ikim, were present at the briefing held at the Nigerian Union of Journalists Press Centre, Uyo.

Aniekan Umanah, a former House of Representatives member and media consultant to the governor, was also at the briefing.

While giving the breakdown, Mr Ibanga, a professor, said Mr Eno’s administration has so far injected N47.93 billion into 36 of the inherited Finance General Purpose Committee (FGPC) projects and N4.04 billion into 51 of the Emergency Intervention Projects inherited from the immediate past administration.

“A total of 51.96 billion has been spent in this category,” he said.

Expenditure on projects initiated by Eno’s administration

For the projects initiated by the current administration, Mr Ibanga said the governor had spent N156.20 billion so far, and this covers 61 projects, some of which he said had been completed and inaugurated.

He listed the completed projects as the internal roads at Akpan Andem Market, Amphitheatre Christmas Village Arena, Atiku Abubakar Road underground tunnel (for flood control), all in Uyo, and the Spring Road (Goretti Secondary School Road) in Ikot Ekpene Town, Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area.

He said the other projects are at various stages of construction.

“N151.66 billion has been released by this administration to finance 50 of the FGPC ARISE Agenda Projects while N4.54 billion has been spent on the 11 Emergency Intervention ARISE Agenda Projects,” the commissioner said.

FGPC is a committee which scrutinises and awards contracts on behalf of the state government.

ARISE, Governor Eno’s administration’s catchword, stands for Agricultural Revolution, Rural Development, Infrastructural Maintenance/Advancement, Security Management, and Educational Advancement.

Mr Ibanga said Governor Eno would soon inaugurate the following road projects in the state:

(1.) The 6.97km Ukpana-Akpabom-Ikwe Road, with a 30m span bridge in Onna and Mkpat Enin local government areas.

(2.) The 2.45km internal roads at Block G, Anua Ifa Ikot Okpon Housing Estate, Uyo.

(3.) 3.6km Ikot Obio Offong-Nung Ukana (Spur I to Ikot Obio Odongo)-Abaukpo -(Spur II to Afaha Ikot Owop) – Obetok-Obongntong-Enen Nsit – Afaha Udoeyop-Afaha Offong Road in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area.

(4.) 10.519km Mkpat Enin-Ikot Ubo-Ikot Ntot-Nkikara Road in Mkpat Enin and Ikot Abasi local government area.

(5.) 9.76km Anciliary Roads with 60m Bridge in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area, with additional road measuring 2.3km.

(6.) 4.95km Ekparakwa-Ntak Ibesit Road in Oruk Anam Local Government Area.

(7.) 2.9km Secretariat Okuko II – Events Road with Spur in Urue-Offiong/Oruko Local Government Area.

(8.) 22.75km Ikot Ekaide-Ikot Okoro-Ibritam Road, with two bridges in the Oruk Anam Local Government Area.

Tabernacle Road, Uyo

The works commissioner, Mr Ibanga, addressed residents’ concerns over the delay in the construction work at Tabernacle Road, Uyo. This is a flood-control project to tackle the perennial flooding around some parts of Uyo and Itu local government areas.

“The greater part of the work needed for the swift completion of the Tabernacle Road has been the excavation, which, from professional advice from certified civil engineers, should go at least 11 meters deep.

“This, of course, is a very deep excavation work which unfortunately was slowed down by perennial rainfall and the absence of the usual August break which we have experienced in Akwa Ibom State this year.

“The reality remains that if the contractors had ignored the rains and continued with the excavation, there is a tendency of accidents or poor project delivery.”

Continuing, Mr Ibanga said. “We understand the challenges faced by commuters in seeking alternative routes as a result of this construction.

“Unfortunately, against Government directive, heavy-duty trucks refused to ply the approved diverted routes. Instead, they joined other lighter vehicles to use these intra-city roads, thereby exerting incalculably harmful pressure on these roads.

“It is cogent to explain that these intra-city routes were not meant for constant use by these heavy-duty trucks. Intra-city Roads like Ikpa Road and Uyo Village Road have been badly affected.

“However, this administration, being a responsive one, has immediately swung into action with the immediate award of contract for the construction of Uyo Village Road and Ikpa Road stretching up to Udoette Street,” the commissioner said.

Potholes on Uyo roads

Mr Ibanga said Governor Eno had directed the Ministry of Works and Fire Service to engage two contractors, in addition to the Akwa Ibom Road Maintenance Agency, to immediately fix potholes on roads within Uyo City.

A PREMIUM TIMES reporter who drove through major roads such as Oron Road, Uruan Street, and some roads within Ewet Housing Estate in Uyo noticed construction workers had begun filling potholes on these roads.

Mr Ibanga assured the Akwa Ibom people that Governor Eno’s administration is committed to completing all the road projects he initiated and those it inherited from previous administrations.

“As the rainy seasons end, I assure you that this government, through the Ministry of Works and Fire Service, is set to swing into action and exert the needed pressure on contractors handling road projects to complete them within scheduled timelines,” he said.

“We continue to plead with citizens of the State to complement Government investments in infrastructural expansion by not erecting structures on waterways, drainages and right of ways.

“We also appeal to Akwa Ibom people to desist from constituting themselves into emergency road construction experts by initiating additional designs like speed breakers on the roads, as these can cause early damage to the road infrastructure. The right thing to do is to approach the Ministry of Works with such requests.”

