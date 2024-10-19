The Akwa Ibom State Government has explained why it estimated N14.7 billion in its 2024 budget for the purchase of vehicles and the renovation of certain government buildings in the state.

The Commissioner for Information in Akwa Ibom, Ini Ememobong, said in a statement issued on Saturday that the Governor’s Office Annex, along Wellington Bassey Way, Uyo, is one of the buildings included for renovation in the budget.

He said the building houses many “important” government offices, such as the Budget Office and the General Services Department, and over 300 civil servants work inside.

“This building also has a hall which though a revenue source, has been unused for a long time because of its dilapidated state. The proposed renovation, which is yet to be undertaken, is therefore very necessary and in the best interest of the state,” Mr Ememobong said.

He said the Akwa Ibom State Government, “as a responsible and responsive government”, decided to offer the explanation because of the media reports on these budgetary provisions.

According to the statement, the government will also renovate the Governor’s and Deputy Governor’s lodges in Uyo.

“This renovation was proposed based on sound professional advice, to reinforce the two lodges and other nearby appurtenances due to the threat of erosion on the entire Government House.

“The Governor decided to tackle the source of the threat, which is the erosion site at Dominic Utuk Avenue, turning it instead to the proposed ARISE Recreation Park. The renovation when executed in the future, will be significantly less in scope than that earlier proposed, but the value will be determined by the prevailing prices of materials at that time,” the commissioner stated.

Purchase of vehicles for lawmakers

The Akwa Ibom State Government said the purchase of vehicles for House of Assembly members will aid the lawmakers in their oversight functions and other legislative duties.

“Though the proposition was for two vehicles (an official vehicle and a projects inspection vehicle), only the former has been purchased due to the constant reprioritisation of needs by the administration and the understanding of the state legislators,” Mr Ememobong stated.

“It is an undeniable fact that the Umo Eno-led administration has been very cost-effective and economical in its expenditure disposition while ensuring that all strata of our society are well catered for.

“This administration has paid over N35 billion of outstanding labour-related financial commitments (pensions arrears, gratuities, leave grants etc), reached more than 132,026 families with 5kg of staple foods (rice, beans and garri) through the ARISE free food programme, distributed farm inputs worth over N1.5 billion to more than 11,072 farmers,150 public schools etc.

“These are in addition to the donation of 36 compassionate homes to vulnerable persons, 164 more homes are ongoing, out of which 62 will be handed over in the next few days,” Mr Ememobong said.

READ ALSO: Chief judge seeks regular release of funds to Akwa Ibom judiciary

“While it is understandable that the economic situation in the country has made the mention of any amount of money scary, alarming and capable of stimulating anger among the populace, we must reflect on the existing realities of the daily increasing cost of materials (like cement, rods etc), that stare us in the face, coupled with the desirability and inevitability of government to function properly through her elected and appointed officials. For these officials to function effectively, they must be given basic work tools in aid of their assignment.

“Despite all of these, we can assure our citizens that the administration led by Governor Umo Eno has not been, is not, and will not be wasteful in the process of administering our state. We continue to court the understanding and support of our people for the administration.

“The figures in question are budgetary projections, not actual expenditures. These projections were publicly discussed, scrutinised, and approved by the state legislature.”

