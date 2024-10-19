The Police in Akwa Ibom State, south-south Nigeria have arrested three suspects in connection with the killing of two people in a cult clash in the state.

At a press briefing in Uyo on Friday, the Commissioner of Police in the State, Joseph Eribo said the command’s attention was drawn to the two corpses on Tuesday.

The police spokesperson in the state, Timfon John, sent the text of the press briefing to reporters on Friday.

The commissioner identified the deceased as Paul Eyo, a suspected member of Black Axe from EyoAbasi community in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom, who he said died as a result of machete cuts on his head.

He identified the second suspect simply as Ekpe also from EyoAbasi, a member of Vikings who was beheaded by rival gang members.

Three suspects, including Mfon Uzoma, Robert Etim, and Malachi Ubokulo, were arrested in a ravine in Abiak Owo Ebughu in Mbo Local Government Area.

The area, particularly Ebughu, has become a den for cultists and kidnappers.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Five months ago, gunmen stormed the Palace of the Paramount Ruler of Mbo Local Government Area in Ebughu and kidnapped the traditional ruler, Okon Abang.

PREMIUM TIMES in July reported how gunmen in the area abducted a naval operative and seven others in the area – mainly coastal communities.

Kidnapping for ransom has also become a regular occurrence in the area, which is why Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State requested a new army battalion for the area.

The police listed items recovered from the suspects as two Fez caps with Viking’s insignia, a 14-inch television, camp gas, an amplifier, a mattress, pillows, a plastic table and a chair, and four motorcycles.

Recovery of stolen bus

The commissioner also announced the recovery of a stolen bus at a “scrap dump” at the Nigeria Automobile Technician Association popularly called “Mechanic Village in Uyo.

Mr Eribo said the vehicle “had been butchered into pieces” by the receiver, whom he identified as Ike Chimieze.

The commissioner said Mr Chimieze led operatives to Mathew Chimeze, who allegedly stole the vehicle and sold it to him.

The police said they have also arrested armed robbery suspects and recovered a stolen motorcycle from them.

The suspects, identified as Tony Ntuen and Iniobong Johnny, were arrested on Friday for snatching a motorcycle at gunpoint along Obio Ndobo village in Uruan Local Government Area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

