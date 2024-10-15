The Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Ekaete Obot, has called for the regular release of funds to the judiciary to ensure the effective dispensation of justice.
Mrs Obot made the call on Monday while speaking at the opening of the 2024/2025 legal year in Uyo.
The chief judge said that the judiciary in Akwa Ibom had been grappling with debts arising from the non-release of funds in 2023.
She said that the judiciary required adequate funding to perform optimally, saying, “We need funds to maintain our facilities across the hierarchy of court in the state.”
|
Justice Obot further stated that the state judiciary was hugely under-staffed and required more human resources.
“The last recruitment into the state judiciary was done in 2012. There is a need to address the issue of shortage of staff in the system.
“Shortage of staff has made us assign only one staff to cover duty schedules that are meant for two or three persons.
“Within the last two years, no fewer than 316 staff have retired from the state judiciary without replacement.
“When retirement goes on for many years without regular replacement, many skills and competencies will be lost,” she said.
The chief judge decried the absence of basic educational facilities in correctional centres in the state.
She suggested the establishment of adult education facilities within the correctional centres to support the education needs of inmates.
“Inmates require basic primary, secondary education and skills acquisition facilities to earn the needed reform,” she said.
In his remarks, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State assured the judiciary of the state government’s support and cooperation to enhance the effective dispensation of justice.
READ ALSO: Lawyer petitions chief judge over alleged missing court document
Mr Eno commended the chief judge and the state’s judiciary for their steadfastness and commitment to justice delivery.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a special court session was held during the event to signal the commencement of the new legal year.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999