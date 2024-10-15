The Ijaw National Congress has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to call the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to order over the lingering political crisis in Rivers.

Benjamin Okaba, a professor and president of the Ijaw group, made the appeal at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara are fighting each other over the control of the political structure in the oil-rich state.

Mr Okaba said the group was concerned that if left unchecked, the political crisis could affect other parts of the country.

“Mr President, as the father of the nation, the alter ego of Nigeria, we are fervently appealing to you to call the FCT minister to order.

“This is for the sake of peace and security in Nigeria. Stop this drift towards national disintegration and anarchy now,” he said.

Crisis connected to Tinubu’s political interest?

Mr Okaba alleged that Mr Wike’s power tussle with Fubara might not be unconnected with the minister’s desire to enhance Mr Tinubu’s electoral fortunes in the next general election.

“We understand the dictates of politics and the need to harvest Rivers’ votes for the President’s second tenure elections.

“What we misunderstand is the thought that only the FCT minister can assist the President to win Rivers,” Mr Okaba said.

He said Mr Fubara had been faithful to Tinubu’s 8-point directive to both parties during the conflict resolution meeting held in Abuja.

“In October 2023, you called stakeholders to a meeting and tabled an 8-point directive to all parties involved to return peace to Rivers.

“Whereas many of our people considered your 8-Point directive as manifestly slanted against the governor’s interest and in favour of the FCT minister, the governor acceded to it,” he said.

Mr Okaba said that while the governor acted in good faith regarding the directive, the minister acted otherwise by refusing to withdraw the court cases he instituted.

He added that less than three weeks after the presidential directives, Martins Amaewhule led 25 members of the Rivers House of Assembly to defect to the opposition All Peoples Congress.

Regarding the just-held local elections in the state, Mr Okaba said that Governor Fubara obeyed the Supreme Court order that elected officials must administer local government areas in Nigeria.

He said Mr Fubara worked hard to actualise the return of elected officials to the local government areas in accordance with Mr Tinubu’s desires and backed by the Supreme Court judgment.

He also said that Mr Fubara holds permanent olive branches, sending constant peace emissaries to the FCT minister.

“So again, we appeal to Mr President to call the FCT minister to order as a stitch in time, they say, saves nine,” he said.

(NAN)

