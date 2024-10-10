The Rivers Elders and Leadership Forum has declared its support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara amidst the escalating political tensions in the state.
Rufus Ada-George, the forum’s chairperson, announced the forum’s position during a news conference on Thursday in Port Harcourt.
Mr Ada-George praised Mr Fubara for demonstrating courage and maintaining a peaceful stance despite unwarranted provocations by certain politicians in Rivers.
“We commend Fubara for his courage and determination in standing firm and resolute in defending the interests of the people of Rivers state.
“The governor, his team, and the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission have been bold in upholding democracy and democratic values.”
Mr Ada-George, a former governor of Rivers, expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his interventions aimed at reducing political tensions in the state.
However, he criticised the president for allegedly failing to admonish the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for his role in the crises.
“President Tinubu has called for peace and advised aggrieved political parties and individuals dissatisfied with the outcome of the local government elections to seek redress through the courts.
“However, the failure to mention Wike, a key figure in the political crises, sends the wrong signal.’’
The former governor remarked that the battle for political structures and influence in the state was over, as the people had made their choices in the recently concluded local government elections.
He noted that the people were the true custodians of political structures and urged dissenting voices to remain silent.
“The people of Rivers have now restructured, and any resort to violence and arson will not benefit us.
“Therefore, we call on the police to promptly implement President Tinubu’s directive to secure local government offices, maintain law and order and protect lives and property,” he said.
Mr Ada-George commended residents of the state for their active participation and peaceful conduct during the elections.
Gabriel Toby, a former deputy governor of Rivers, expressed confidence in the ability of the police to maintain peace in the state.
He reaffirmed the forum’s trust in the law enforcement agencies’ ability to carry out their duties despite concerns over police partisan actions before the elections.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the forum’s membership includes prominent national figures such as Ochegomie Fingesi, retired rear admiral and former member of the Armed Forces Ruling Council.
Others are John Kalio, a retired group captain and former military administrator of Yobe, Andrew Uchendu, foremost environmental and rights activist, Annkio Briggs, and Anabs Sara-Igbe, among others.
