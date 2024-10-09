The police in Edo State have arrested some suspects for being in possession of illegal arms.
Moses Yamu, the police spokesperson in Edo, stated this in a statement on Wednesday in Benin.
Mr Yamu, a superintendent of police, said operatives from Ehor Divisional Police Station on 5 October arrested a suspect in Irue Community with a Beretta pistol.
The police, in a separate operation on 6 October, raided an Eiye Confraternity initiation ceremony in Egbeiri community, Benin, where two suspects were arrested, the statement said.
|
According to Mr Yamu, the operatives confiscated a locally made revolver gun and two single-barrel guns.
“The suspects have confessed to the crime and will soon be charged to court,” he said.
The police spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Nemi Iwo, has reassured the public of the police’s commitment to curb crime in the state.
Mr Yamu said the commissioner reiterated the subsisting ban by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on the activities of non-state actors in the state.
He said the command would not tolerate the bearing of firearms by anybody or any group under whatever guise in the state.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999