The police in Edo State have arrested some suspects for being in possession of illegal arms.

Moses Yamu, the police spokesperson in Edo, stated this in a statement on Wednesday in Benin.

Mr Yamu, a superintendent of police, said operatives from Ehor Divisional Police Station on 5 October arrested a suspect in Irue Community with a Beretta pistol.

The police, in a separate operation on 6 October, raided an Eiye Confraternity initiation ceremony in Egbeiri community, Benin, where two suspects were arrested, the statement said.

According to Mr Yamu, the operatives confiscated a locally made revolver gun and two single-barrel guns.

“The suspects have confessed to the crime and will soon be charged to court,” he said.

The police spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Nemi Iwo, has reassured the public of the police’s commitment to curb crime in the state.

Mr Yamu said the commissioner reiterated the subsisting ban by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on the activities of non-state actors in the state.

He said the command would not tolerate the bearing of firearms by anybody or any group under whatever guise in the state.

(NAN)

