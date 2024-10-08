Mustapha Bala on Tuesday assumed duty as the new commissioner of police in Rivers State, replacing Olatunji Disu, who has been reassigned to head the Federal Capital City Command.

Mr Bala, now the 46th police chief in Rivers, outlined his policing strategy during his maiden news conference in Port Harcourt, focusing on six critical areas.

“My vision and strategies include strengthening intelligence gathering, promoting community policing and engagement, and enforcing zero tolerance for corruption and unprofessional conduct,” Mr Bala explained.

He said he would prioritise the fight against cultism, youth violence, oil theft, and environmental crimes, as well as improve response times and police visibility across Rivers.

Mr Bala noted that Rivers was one of the most critical states in the country, and both the federal government and police authorities were committed to preventing insecurity in the state.

“I am aware of the challenges here, including kidnapping, cultism, armed robbery, oil bunkering, communal clashes, and more recently, political tensions.

“The complexities of maintaining law and order in Rivers require a proactive and strategic approach,” he emphasised.

He stressed the need to restore calm in the local government areas experiencing violence and arson.

Mr Bala promised to collaborate with both state and non-state actors, as well as other stakeholders, to address insecurity in the state.

The police chief called for media support to help achieve his vision of making Rivers the most peaceful and secure state in Nigeria.

“My priority is to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of all residents and visitors in Rivers state.

“I assure the people of Rivers that I will lead with integrity, transparency, and a profound sense of duty as their new police commissioner,” he pledged.

(NAN)

