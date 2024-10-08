A former attorney general and commissioner for justice in Cross River State, Tanko Ashang, is dead.
Mr Ashang, who served in Governor Ben Ayade’s administration, died Tuesday morning at his residence in the FCT, Abuja, according to a report by CrossRiverWatch, an online newspaper that focuses on Cross River State.
The paper said Mr Ashang had served briefly as works commissioner in Cross River between March and May 2015 before he was posted to the Ministry of Justice, where he was the attorney general and commissioner between 27 November 2019 and 29 May 2023.
The late lawyer, elevated to a Senior Advocate of Nigeria on 29 September 2022, contested the 2024 governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party in Cross River, according to CrossRiverWatch.
The paper said Mr Ashang had served in different capacities in the federal civil service and was the legal adviser to the National Emergency Management Agency.
He hailed from Busi in Obanliku Local Government Area of Cross River State.
“Your sudden departure has left an unfillable void in the lives of those who knew and loved you. Your family, friends, colleagues, and the entire Obanliku LGA mourn the loss of a brilliant mind, a compassionate soul, and a steadfast advocate for justice,” a Facebook user, Ubafe Roland Ayanutelhe, wrote in a tribute to the late lawyer.
“Your legacy will forever be etched in our hearts. Your tireless dedication to the legal profession, your commitment to the pursuit of justice, and your unrelenting passion for the betterment of society inspired countless individuals.
“Your smile could light up a room, and your laughter was contagious. Your presence was a beacon of hope, and your guidance was a treasure to many.”
