The police have explained why they obeyed the Abuja Federal High Court order and discarded the one from a Rivers State High Court regarding the just-concluded local elections in Rivers State.

The role of the police in the elections had compounded the confusion and tension in the oil-rich state.

While the order from the federal court did not want the 5 October election to hold, the order from the state court told the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) to go ahead with the election.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State insisted the elections would be held, but his predecessor, the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, wanted to stop them by all means, including resorting to protests. The two estranged allies are fighting over the control of the political structure in Rivers.

Around 1 a.m., hours before the elections, Governor Fubara clashed with the police authorities in Nigeria when some officers wanted to take over the RSIEC’s facility in Port Harcourt to prevent the elections from taking place.

Following the confrontation with the governor, the officers eventually left the facility. Afterwards, the police in Rivers announced they would not provide security for the elections.

The elections later went on successfully, with Mr Fubara’s loyalists winning the chairmanship and councillorship positions in 22 out of the 23 local government areas in Rivers through a relatively unknown Action Peoples Party.

Nigerians, including the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), criticised the police action.

“The refusal to provide security is not only unconstitutional but also illegal, immoral, and a dangerous signal that invites lawlessness and undermines democracy,” NBA President Afam Osigwe, said of the police decision.

Fubara accused IGP of being fraudulent

Governor Fubara berated the Inspector-General Police, Kayode Egbetokun, describing him as “fraudulent”.

Mr Fubara said the Rivers State Government had written a letter to Mr Egbetokun attaching the order of a Rivers State High Court, but the inspector general preferred to act on the judgment of the Federal High Court.

“If we go by the Federal High Court judgment, did it say elections should be barred? Justice Lifu, that gave that fraudulent judgment, did he say no election? Rather, he tactically said don’t provide (security).

“We don’t need your security; we would provide our own. After all, it happened in Anambra (state). Go away with your security, but this election must be held. Whatever you want to do, do it. The election must be held, results declared (and) people sworn in. I say it here.

“What kind of country is this? When it comes to the issue of Rivers State, it becomes different. You’re not ashamed of yourself, you call yourself inspector general of police.

“Enough is enough. I’ll be here. In fact, if I go back and hear anybody… I’ll come (back) here. This is my property, and you do not have any power whatsoever to bar me from entering.

“Just try it, then part of your history as a fraudulent inspector general of police will include shooting (Governor) Fubara. I think I’ve given (you) enough respect.”

‘Allegation of police being partisan is false’

The Force headquarters on Monday dismissed as false the allegation that the police were partisan in the Rivers elections.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the force spokesperson, explained in a statement why the police did not obey the order of the Rivers State High Court.

“Firstly, the Nigeria Police Force was served with an order of injunction by the Federal High Court made on the 19th of July, 2024, barring the Police from participating in the LG election, deeming it unlawful.

“Secondly, the Rivers State High Court issued a counter order on the 4th of September, 2024, directing the Nigeria Police Force and other federal security agencies to provide security at the LG elections. It should be noted that the NPF was not joined as a party in this suit.

“And thirdly, The Federal High Court that gave the earlier injunction delivered judgment on 30th September 2024, nullifying all previous activities so far carried in respect of the LG election and ordered the Police to stay away from any attempt to provide security during the said election,” Mr Adejobi said.

Mr Adejobi said the police received the orders and counter-orders regarding the election. The IGP forwarded them to the force’s legal section for advice.

“For the information of members of the public, the Force legal section boasts of sound and experienced lawyers who have distinguished themselves in the legal profession, including a Senior Advocate of Nigeria,” the force spokesperson said.

“Based on the legal advice received from the Force Legal Office, the IGP ordered the Rivers State Police Command to abide by the ruling of the Federal High Court and also communicated the same to the Governor of Rivers State via a letter with reference number CH:3514/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.38/260 dated 2nd October 2024, where the IGP advised the Governor to also abide by the Court ruling in the interest of peace and well-being of the people of Rivers State.”

Fubara’s attack on IGP ‘unwarranted’

Mr Adejobi said Governor Fubara’s attack on the IGP, Mr Egbetokun, was “unwarranted” and “unfair to law enforcement institutions in Nigeria”.

“For the avoidance of doubts, the public is free to profile the career journey of the Inspector-General of Police, and his track record in every place he has served, which undoubtedly show him as a man of honour, integrity and focus before and after his assumption of office as the 22nd Indigenous Inspector General of Police of Nigeria.

“The IGP is very well-respected in the Association of Chiefs of Police, worldwide, particularly in Africa, where he’s currently serving as the Chairman of the West African Police Chiefs Committee and providing meritorious leadership within the West African Chiefs of Police.

“We have seen Chiefs of Police from across the world coming to attend his events in Nigeria and extending several invitations to him. For the first time, the president of Interpol was at the opening ceremony of the Nigeria Police conference and retreat in Owerri, last year under this IGP.

“Let us please observe some decorum in our politics in Nigeria.”

Police speak on Monday’s violent attacks in Rivers

Mr Adejobi said the police would not engage in any media war with Governor Fubara, the Rivers State Government, or any of the governor’s political affiliations but would continue to play a neutral role in the Rivers politics.

He made reference to the police unsealing the local council secretariats in Rivers on Sunday after the inauguration of the elected chairpersons.

“The decision to unseal the Local Government Secretariats was informed by the need to maintain neutrality in the political development in the state and allow smooth functioning of democratic institutions in the state,” he said.

Mr Adejobi said the IGP condemned the violent confrontations and attacks at some of the council secretariats on Monday and has “promptly tasked the state Commissioner of police to rise up to the occasion and restore law and order in the state”.

