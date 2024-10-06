The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has won 30 chairmanship positions in Saturday’s local government council election in Akwa Ibom.
The PDP is the ruling party in the state.
Aniedi Ikoiwak, the chairman, Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission, announced this in a signed result released in Uyo on Sunday.
Mr Ikoiwak also announced that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Usoro Effiong, won as the Chairman of Essien Udim Local Government Council.
|
The election was conducted in 31 local government areas and 369 wards in the state.
Most state governments are conducting local government elections in their respective states in compliance with the Supreme Court judgement that says no local council should be run by a caretaker committee.
In all the elections so far conducted, the ruling party in the state has won the most seats except in Rivers State where the APP won almost all the chairmanship and councilorship seats in the poll conducted on Saturday.
READ ALSO: More than two million registered voters will participate in Ondo guber poll — INEC
Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara, though of the PDP, had directed his followers willing to become chairmen and councillors in the state to vie for the positions on the platform of the APP, having lost the control of the PDP in the state to his estranged godfather, Nyesom Wike, current FCT minister.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999