The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has won 30 chairmanship positions in Saturday’s local government council election in Akwa Ibom.

The PDP is the ruling party in the state.

Aniedi Ikoiwak, the chairman, Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission, announced this in a signed result released in Uyo on Sunday.

Mr Ikoiwak also announced that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Usoro Effiong, won as the Chairman of Essien Udim Local Government Council.

The election was conducted in 31 local government areas and 369 wards in the state.

Most state governments are conducting local government elections in their respective states in compliance with the Supreme Court judgement that says no local council should be run by a caretaker committee.

In all the elections so far conducted, the ruling party in the state has won the most seats except in Rivers State where the APP won almost all the chairmanship and councilorship seats in the poll conducted on Saturday.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara, though of the PDP, had directed his followers willing to become chairmen and councillors in the state to vie for the positions on the platform of the APP, having lost the control of the PDP in the state to his estranged godfather, Nyesom Wike, current FCT minister.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

