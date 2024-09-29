Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has again attacked his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, saying, “It is only empty containers that make noise”.

The governor’s latest attack on Mr Wike, the FCT minister, is in response to the minister’s claim that he (Wike) initiated the multi-billion Ring Road project in Rivers when he was the governor of the state.

Mr Wike made the remarks on Saturday at a reception organised in his honour by the Rivers Ijaw People’s Congress.

“I stand tall to challenge anybody in this state, local government by local government (and) even those who are following whoever they are following. I did everything to their communities so I can challenge anybody.

“The Ring Road was my initiative – the Ring Road was me. I initiated it, thinking that we were all going to work together. I said continue from here, this is where I stopped,” Mr Wike said, alluding to Governor Fubara.

“They are now bragging that they are the ones (that initiated it) – it was me,” Mr Wike said in a speech intermittently interrupted by applause and cheers from his supporters.

Fubara hits back

Governor Fubara on Sunday hit back at Mr Wike, describing his predecessor’s claim on the road as a “wrong narrative” that must be corrected.

“They even say they don’t know what we are doing. Let me remind them that Fubara signed the paper to borrow (money) from Zenith Bank – the N200 billion for the construction of the Port Harcourt Ring Road.

“So, it is my project,” the governor said, dismissing Mr Wike’s claim on the project.

The governor stated this at the interdenominational Thanksgiving Service held on Sunday at St. Paul’s Cathedral of the Anglican Communion at Garrison Junction in Port Harcourt.

Governor Fubara spokesperson Nelson Chukwudi said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday that the service was organised as part of activities marking Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day anniversary.

Besides the 50.15-kilometer dual-carriage Port Harcourt Ring Road, Mr Fubara mentioned other key projects of his administration.

“It is Fubara that awarded the Trans-Kalabari Road that they couldn’t do. They only did a bridge from Krakrama, but I am the one doing it: the complete span, and it is N225 billion. I didn’t borrow.

“It is this same Fubara that is building a General Hospital, which I also included a Psychiatric Hospital because they will need it very soon.

“So, tell them that what I did in one year is what they did in eight years,” Mr Fubara said.

Mr Wike, in his remarks, had said, “I made Ijaw man governor of Rivers State.” Without mentioning his name, he challenged a former federal minister, Edwin Clerk, to “make” an Ijaw man a governor of Delta State.

Governor Fubara, in his reaction to Mr Wike’s remarks, said, “It is only empty containers that make noise”.

Continuing, the governor said, “If God has given you an opportunity, eat your plantain and keep quiet. God will continue to give us the strength to do the best for our people, without fear.”

The Port Harcourt Ring Road

PREMIUM TIMES last year reported that the Port Harcourt Ring Road project will cost the state government N195.3 billion. Of this amount, Governor Fubara said during the agreement signing ceremony in Port Harcourt that the state government would pay the contracting company, Julius Berger, over N150 billion, which is 77 per cent of the contract amount.

Mr Fubara’s administration signed the road contract while Mr Wike was invited as a guest to perform the flag-off ceremony.

According to details on Julius Berger’s website, the road is a 50.15 km dual-carriageway, with 4.8km of six flyovers and a 350m river-crossing bridge.

The road cuts across six local government areas, including Port Harcourt, Okrika, Eleme, Echie, Ikwerre, and Obia-Akpor. It will be completed in 36 months.

Governor Fubara had said that the balance of the contract amount would be paid to Julius Berger upon execution of 75 per cent of the contract.

“This project will run for 36 months so that before the twilight of the current administration, we will complete and commission it,” Mr Fubara had said during the flag-off.

Mr Fubara last week accused Mr Wike of destroying the civil service in Rivers.

