The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented Certificates of Return to the Edo State governor-elect, Monday Okpebholo, and his deputy, Dennis Idahosa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the certificates were presented by the INEC National Commissioner in charge of Edo State, Rhoda Gumus, at the commission’s national headquarters on Thursday in Abuja.

INEC, on Sunday, declared Mr Okpebholo of APC winner of the Edo governorship election having secured 291,667 votes, defeating his closest rival, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who had 247,274 votes and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP) with 22,763 votes.

Speaking shortly to journalists after the event, Mr Okpebholo appreciated the people of Edo for giving him the mandate to serve.

He pledged to work for the people of the state.

Also speaking to journalists, the National Chairperson of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, said Mr Okpebholo had the experience and blueprint to develop the state.

“Edo State was an APC state. Later on, the governor as a nomadic politician, cross carpeted to PDP, but today, we fought for it and we have recovered our state for the APC.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“I am so happy because essentially, our governor-elect and experienced politician, a distinguished senator has a blueprint for the development of Edo State and we assure you, you will see great changes,” Mr Ganduje said.

Also speaking, a former governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole, said that the people of Edo were happy to have a governor who would not fight people and institutions, but would respect them.

“The important thing that I am happy about is that Edo people now have a new governor who will not disrespect them.

“We now have a governor who will respect our traditional institutions, the heart of our culture. We now have a governor who will not be fighting about artefacts.

“We now have a governor who will not demolish a hospital and replace it with a museum. We now have a governor who understands the value of education and will not destroy a library and replace it with a market. For me, this is what excites Edo people,” he said.

Other dignitaries at the event were members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC), the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, among others.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

