Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo was forced out of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Benin, in the early hours of Sunday, by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Frank Mba.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Mba is the officer in charge of the Edo Governorship Election.
Mr Obaseki had stormed the INEC office to protest alleged manipulation of the governorship poll results, which seem to be favouring Monday Okpebhollo of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Mr Obaseki’s outrage stemmed from the lack of answers to his questions regarding the poll results.
|
In spite of his continuous inquiries, none of the INEC staff responded to his questions.
While that was going on, a group of APC supporters who also stormed the INEC office demanded that the governor leave the arena.
The confusion and protest eventually led to Governor Obaseki’s forceful removal from the premises by a combined team of security agents at exactly 5:00 a.m.
The incident had since raised concerns about the transparency and fairness of the electoral process in the state.
With the results still being awaited, the people of Edo anxiously hope for a peaceful and credible conclusion of the electoral process.
(NAN)
