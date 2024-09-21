Voting has ended in the Edo State governorship election and collation of results has commenced.

Over two million people were eligible to vote for any of the 17 candidates in the election although the turnout has been relatively low.

After the results are announced at polling units, they are collated at the wards and subsequently at each of the 18 local governments in the state. The appropriate INEC officials announce the final results at each of the collation centres.

The final collation will then be done at the INEC headquarters in Benin, the Edo State capital.

PREMIUM TIMES will provide as many results as possible from the wards and local governments in Edo as announced by the appropriate INEC officials.

Stay on this page for the results from the wards and local governments.

