Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State said that the state government is committed to paying the new minimum wage to civil servants.
Mr Eno stated this on Saturday at a press briefing at the Government House in Uyo, saying he was waiting for the federal government to release modalities.
The press briefing is part of the events to mark Akwa Ibom’s 37 anniversary.
After protests and a strike, the federal government, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) agreed in July on N70,000 as the new minimum wage.
|
The new minimum wage replaced the former (N30,000), which expired in April.
After signing the new minimum wage into law, President Bola Tinubu set up a committee to work out a consequential adjustment.
The committee has yet to submit its report.
Speaking at the press briefing, Mr Eno said the Akwa Ibom State Government was committed to paying the new minimum wage but was waiting for a ‘modality’ from the federal government.
‘Huge investment in aviation’
Governor Eno said the state government has made some huge investments in the aviation sector, with the construction of a new runway at the Victor Attah International Airport.
He also said the state government was constructing a new housing project for the airport staff.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999