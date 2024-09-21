Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State said that the state government is committed to paying the new minimum wage to civil servants.

Mr Eno stated this on Saturday at a press briefing at the Government House in Uyo, saying he was waiting for the federal government to release modalities.

The press briefing is part of the events to mark Akwa Ibom’s 37 anniversary.

After protests and a strike, the federal government, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) agreed in July on N70,000 as the new minimum wage.

The new minimum wage replaced the former (N30,000), which expired in April.

After signing the new minimum wage into law, President Bola Tinubu set up a committee to work out a consequential adjustment.

The committee has yet to submit its report.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Speaking at the press briefing, Mr Eno said the Akwa Ibom State Government was committed to paying the new minimum wage but was waiting for a ‘modality’ from the federal government.

‘Huge investment in aviation’

Governor Eno said the state government has made some huge investments in the aviation sector, with the construction of a new runway at the Victor Attah International Airport.

He also said the state government was constructing a new housing project for the airport staff.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

