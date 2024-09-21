Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State said he will dissolve the State Executive Council to rejig it.

He stated this on Saturday during a press briefing in Uyo as part of the events to mark the Akwa Ibom 37 anniversary.

Before being elected governor, Mr Eno served as commissioner of Lands and Water Resources in the administration of his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel.

Mr Eno inherited 100 per cent of the cabinet members of the former administration.

Speaking on Saturday, Mr Eno said he knows that the commissioners who have served for 16 months are due for dissolution.

He also said that the boards and commissions are due for dissolution, adding that he will dissolve them.

He did not, however, say when he would dissolve the cabinet but said he would organise a valedictory session for cabinet members before dissolving then.

Ibom Deep Seaport

Mr Eno said the Ibom Deep Seaport, a project that experts say is capable of providing over 10,000 jobs, is on course and that the state government needs investors.

The governor said no state government can build a deep seaport alone, adding that he had to settle debts owed to consultants before continuing work on it.

“When we came, some of the consultants were owed so much so we had to pay before we got back to work.

“The federal government has made budgetary provisions (for the seaport) but to budget is one and the release is another thing,” Mr Eno said, while responding to a question that the federal government made budgetary provisions for the seaport.

