The PDP governorship candidate in Edo State, Asue Ighodalo, has boasted that he would win the poll by a landslide.
Mr Ighodalo, a lawyer, spoke shortly after casting his vote at Polling Unit 3, Ward 1 in PU 3, Ward 1 at Idinrio Primary School, Okagbe, Ewohimi Community on Saturday.
“We expect we will win this election hands-down and by landslide. And, thereafter, we will settle with the people of Edo and we will see how we will take the state to the next level,” he said.
Mr Ighodalo said he would concede defeat if he was defeated in a transparent process.
|
The PDP candidate, however, said he was confident that the APC candidate would call him to concede defeat instead because his victory was realistic.
“I am the person that will receive the call (from APC candidate) to concede defeat. Like I said, I will win this election by a landslide,” he stated.
READ ALSO: #EdoDecides2024: Why police arrested PDP members – Oshiomhole
Ighodalo hails Nigerian military
Mr Ighodalo commended personnel of the Nigerian army and other security agencies for ensuring security during the election in the state.
“The Nigerian military has made me extremely proud. They have shown great responsibility by protecting the people,” he said.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999