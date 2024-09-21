The PDP governorship candidate in Edo State, Asue Ighodalo, has boasted that he would win the poll by a landslide.

Mr Ighodalo, a lawyer, spoke shortly after casting his vote at Polling Unit 3, Ward 1 in PU 3, Ward 1 at Idinrio Primary School, Okagbe, Ewohimi Community on Saturday.

“We expect we will win this election hands-down and by landslide. And, thereafter, we will settle with the people of Edo and we will see how we will take the state to the next level,” he said.

Mr Ighodalo said he would concede defeat if he was defeated in a transparent process.

The PDP candidate, however, said he was confident that the APC candidate would call him to concede defeat instead because his victory was realistic.

“I am the person that will receive the call (from APC candidate) to concede defeat. Like I said, I will win this election by a landslide,” he stated.

Ighodalo hails Nigerian military

Mr Ighodalo commended personnel of the Nigerian army and other security agencies for ensuring security during the election in the state.

“The Nigerian military has made me extremely proud. They have shown great responsibility by protecting the people,” he said.

