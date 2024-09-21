Voters in Ewohimi, particularly in Okaegben Ward 1, Polling Unit 3 and 15, were yet to exercise their franchise at 10.30 a.m. at the ongoing Edo governorship election.

The units are in the polling centre of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate Asue Ighodalo, where he is expected to vote.

The voters who expressed concern at the absence of INEC at most of the polling units in Ewohimin said the development could affect the voting process.

Christopher Adoghe, a voter, said, “This is past 10 a.m., and up until now, we have not seen INEC officials and materials in Polling Unit 3, where the Peoples Democratic Party candidate is expected to vote.

“From here, you can also see unit 15, there are no materials and INEC officials.

“From the information reaching us, most of the polling units in Ewohimi are experiencing the same issue, no INEC officials and materials,” he said.

An earlier report suggested that the late arrival may have been caused by heavy rainfall. But Mr Adoghe pointed to old men and women who came out in the rain to vote.

Monday Victor, a voter and an elderly man who also expressed concern over the delay, called on the INEC chairperson to immediately order his officials to various voting units in Ewohimi.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the PDP candidate, Mr Ighodalo condemned the delay in voting.

(NAN)

