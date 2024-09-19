Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State says his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will only accept the outcome of Saturday’s election if “properly conducted.”

Mr Obaseki stated this on Thursday during an interaction with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Chris Musa, and other security officials in Benin City, ahead of the governorship election.

The governor posted details of his interaction with the CDS on his X account after the meeting.

Seventeen candidates are contesting the governorship election.

Security has been a major concern in the build up to the poll and it is heightened by some politicians in the state making unsavoury comments.

Mr Obaseki, who is concluding his second term of four years in November, had made some inflammatory remarks regarding the election.

During one of the rallies organised by his party, he described the election as a “do-or-die affair.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The governor, who also refused to sign the symbolic peace accord, is backing Asue Ighodalo, the candidate of the PDP in the election.

Speaking on his concerns about the off-cycle election, Mr Obaseki reminded the military chief of the national security implications of the poll.

Fears alleviated

He said Mr Musa, a general, has addressed some of the concerns he and his party previously expressed over the alleged intimidation and harassment of PDP members in the state.

“His presence and assurances of peace, security, non-partisanship, and the professional conduct of security personnel in the state have significantly alleviated the fears we previously expressed regarding the intimidation and arrest of members of the PDP by the police.

“We are not asking for any favour but are stating that Edo citizens should be free to go to the polls to elect the candidates of their choice. We will accept the outcome of a properly conducted election,” he said.

During the visit, Mr Musa told the governor that he was in the state to assess the operational readiness of the troops and other security agencies.

He assured the governor of the readiness of the armed forces and security agencies for the election.

The CDS said there would be an enabling environment for the Edo people to come out and vote for their preferred candidates.

Over 2.2 million voters are expected to participate in Saturday’s poll, which observers believe will be a three-horse race between Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Monday Okpebholo of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

