The Edo State government has declared Friday 20 September a work-free day to enable workers in the state to travel to their voting locations ahead of the governorship election on Saturday.
The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Joseph Eboigbe, announced this in a statement on Thursday.
The off-cycle election is scheduled to take place across the state on Saturday.
“This is to enable workers and other electorates to travel to their voting areas ahead of the 21 September governorship election in the state,” the statement reads, adding, “The government wishes everyone safe travels and reassures that security measures have been put in place to ensure a free, fair, and credible election.”
Over 2.2 million voters are expected to participate in Saturday’s poll, which observers believe will be a three-horse race between Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Monday Okpebholo of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
