A new Commissioner of Police, Joseph Eribo, has assumed duty in Akwa Ibom State, South-south Nigeria.
Mr Eribo, who hails from Edo State assumed duty as the 33rd commissioner of police in the state.
This is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the police spokesperson in the state, Timfon John.
The Police Service Commission had earlier announced Miller Dantawaye as commissioner of police to the state but PREMIUM TIMES gathered Mr Eribo was instead posted to the state based on the recommendation of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.
Mr Eribo replaces the former police commissioner, Waheed Ayilara, who died last month hours after prostate cancer surgery in a hospital in Lagos.
Ms John, an assistant superintendent of police said the new police commissioner “holds a B.A from the University of Benin, LLB from the University of Calabar; BL, Law School, Abuja, and LLM from the La, Lagos State University.
“He enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in 1994 and has grown through the ranks.”
Before his posting to Akwa Ibom, Mr Eribo was the commissioner of police in Taraba State. He has also served as deputy commissioner of police, operations in Kogi State.
Mr Eribo also served previously as deputy commissioner of police, Zonal Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Zone 9, Umuahia, Abia State; Area Commander Agodi, Ibadan and Area commander, State CID, Lafia, Nasarawa State Police Command.
“He also served as Area Commander Area ‘F’, Lagos State Police Command; Area Commander, Area ‘M’, Lagos State Police Command; ACP FEDOPS, FHQ Abuja; Liaison Officer, Police Service Commission; DPO Central Police Station, FCT, Abuja; O/C Anti-Fraud, CID Abuja; PA to AIG Zone 6, Calabar; PA to AIG Zone 9, Umuahia; PA to CP Benue State Police Command; PA to CP Lagos State Police Command,” Ms John said.
Mr Eribo, a crime detection expert is a
member of various professional organisations and a fellow of the International Associates of Chiefs of Police.
