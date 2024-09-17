Police in Edo State have killed a suspected kidnapper and rescued his victim in the Egor area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Moses Yamu, disclosed this on Tuesday in Benin.

Mr Yamu, a police superintendent, said that the suspect, brandishing a gun, ambushed his victim, Iyobo Ighodaro, who was driving a silver-coloured Mercedes Benz C350 car and abducted him.

He said one Valentine Igbinevbo reported the matter at the Ugbowo Police Station on 15 September.

He said the Divisional Police Officer, John Emmanuel, a chief superintendent of police, swiftly mobilised and led a surveillance team to track the suspects to their hideout in Egor, on the outskirts of Benin.

According to him, the suspects were negotiating for ransom using the victim’s phone.

“On sighting the police, a gun battle ensued and one male suspect, whose identity is yet unknown, sustained fatal gunshot injuries and was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead.

“The second (suspect) is believed to have narrowly escaped with gunshot injuries.

“The operatives recovered the said vehicle, one cut-to-size gun, one live cartridge, a cutlass and three phones.

“The victim was rescued unhurt, received medical attention and reunited with his loved ones while the corpse of the suspect was deposited at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital,” the police spokesperson said.

He quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, Nemi Iwo, as commending the DPO and his operatives for their effort in combating crime.

The commissioner warned criminals in the state that their days were numbered if they continued in crime.

(NAN)

