The Management of the University of Benin says the three students rescued from the collapsed building in Ekosodin, a neighbouring community, are in stable condition in hospital.
The management disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Benin.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the building where the students resided collapsed on Saturday following the downpour, which began Friday afternoon.
An eyewitness account revealed that no life was lost, but several students were injured.
|
The statement said a rescue team comprising staff of the security and fire service departments, the health centre, students, and the police succeeded in rescuing the students.
It said that the rescued students were first taken to the institution’s health centre before two of them were later taken to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital.
“The management wishes the affected students speedy recovery and commends the rescue team for their gallantry,” the statement said.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999