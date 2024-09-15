The Management of the University of Benin says the three students rescued from the collapsed building in Ekosodin, a neighbouring community, are in stable condition in hospital.

The management disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the building where the students resided collapsed on Saturday following the downpour, which began Friday afternoon.

An eyewitness account revealed that no life was lost, but several students were injured.

The statement said a rescue team comprising staff of the security and fire service departments, the health centre, students, and the police succeeded in rescuing the students.

It said that the rescued students were first taken to the institution’s health centre before two of them were later taken to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

“The management wishes the affected students speedy recovery and commends the rescue team for their gallantry,” the statement said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

