The Acting National Chairperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, has said that the Edo governorship election on 21 September will be a test of the nation’s democracy.

Mr Damagum said this during the final campaign rally of the party in Benin.

He urged security agencies to ensure professionalism and uphold justice during and after the election.

“From our campaign trains, the people of Edo have accepted our candidate.

“I want to use this opportunity to tell our security agencies that you are paid with taxpayers’ money. You must uphold the values for which you were created,” Mr Damagum said.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, who is the chairperson of the PDP National Campaign Council for the Edo Election, warned against compromising the electoral process.

Mr Fintiri urged the people to come out in large numbers and vote.

He stated that “Edo is known as the cradle of civilisation and intellect that must not settle for anything less.”

Mr Fintiri said Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has done his best for the state and is leaving a “landmark in terms of human capital development”.

Mr Obaseki, in his remarks, said that the governorship election “is an existential threat.”

“With all the achievements the PDP administration has recorded in Edo, we do not want to go back,” he said.

Also speaking, the Chairperson of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Muhammed, said that contrary to speculations of division among PDP governors, the PDP governors remained united.

The Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro, in his goodwill message, said that the PDP candidate had garnered enough experience to tackle the economic challenges.

Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, urged the electorate to protect and defend their votes.

“Make sure you cast your votes, ensure they are counted, escort your votes to the collation centres and make sure they are announced,” he said.

In his welcome address, the PDP Chairperson in Edo State, Anthony Aziegbemi, said that Edo people would never be intimidated.

The PDP governorship candidate in the state, Asue Ighodalo, shortly after receiving the party’s flag from the acting national chairperson, promised to build on the foundation of development laid by Mr Obaseki.

(NAN)

