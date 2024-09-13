Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has urged the federal government to take action against the flooding menace in the country by building dams and dredging rivers.

He made this call during a meeting on Friday in Yenagoa, the state capital, with first-class traditional rulers in Bayelsa.

Mr Diri stated that the major river channels had become shallow and required dredging to increase their water-carrying capacity.

He emphasised that the federal government must go beyond issuing warnings about impending floods and take concrete measures, such as dredging rivers and building dams, to mitigate the impact of flooding in Nigeria.

The governor’s remarks followed an appeal by Bubaraye Dakolo, chairperson of the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council and Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom.

A devastating flood on Tuesday killed 37 and displaced over 414,000 people in Maiduguri, Borno State.

In Abuja, two people were killed as a flood devastated homes and infrastructure in a community in the FCT.

“We’ve experienced flooding every year for the past six years, but this is by far the worst,” the Chairperson of the Agwan Hakimi Landlord Association, Funmilayo Patrick, said of the flood disaster in the community. “We are used to it, but losing lives has left us shaken. Homes have been submerged, destroyed, and we’re terrified of what the next rainfall might bring.”

Diri lifts suspension on traditional ruler

During the meeting with the traditional rulers, Governor Diri announced the lifting of the suspension on Azibakayam Wongo, the paramount ruler of Otuokpoti community in Ogbia Local Government Area.

He highlighted the importance of collaboration between the traditional institution and the state and local governments in maintaining peace.

The governor expressed appreciation for the traditional rulers’ support and assured them that his administration is open to their counsel. He urged them to maintain the integrity of the traditional institution.

Mr Dakolo, the chairperson of the traditional rulers council, explained that the visit was to congratulate the governor on his Supreme Court victory, which he said reflected the wishes of the people of Bayelsa.

He also commended the governor for working closely with traditional rulers and expressed their readiness to continue collaborating with the government on the development of Bayelsa.

(NAN)

