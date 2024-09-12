The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has assured the people of Edo State that the police have taken measures to ensure that voters exercise their right to vote without fear and intimidation.

“We will remain impartial, professional and vigilant while providing a level playing ground for all the political parties and their candidates,” Mr Egbetokun said on Thursday in Benin City at a peace signing accord among political parties and candidates taking part in next Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

His speech is captured in a video posted on Facebook by Channels Television.

The police chief said robust security measures are in place for the safety of people and materials during the election.

He urged the people to embrace peace, and expressed confidence that the election would be a success, a development he said can be used to showcase Nigeria’s commitment to democratic values.

Mr Egbetokun’s assurance of impartiality came amidst allegations from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state that the police was favouring the major opponent, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP refused to sign the peace accord for the election, accusing the police of intimidating its members.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Governor Godwin Obaseki, the leader of the PDP in the state, told Nigeria’s former leader and Chairperson of the National Peace Committee, Abdulsalami Abubakar, that his party met on Tuesday and agreed not to sign the peace accord unless some conditions were met.

The governor said leaders of the PDP in Edo went into hiding after the IGP came into the state and obtained a court warrant to arrest 60 of the party members. He said 10 of the party members have so far been arrested and taken to Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Mr Obaseki further said the arrested PDP members have not been charged to court, and added that the party would not sign the peace agreement until their members were released or brought back to Edo State and charged to court.

“So sir, (referring to Mr Abubakar) why should we? Because clearly, what we are seeing, it is going to be a very violent election and they are going to use the forces of coercion and intimidation to win the election in Edo, whether we like it or not: that’s the message.

“We say no until everybody arrested in Edo is released or brought back to Edo to be tried on whatever offences you claimed they’ve committed. We’ve no confidence that the police are going to protect us in this election,” the governor said.

