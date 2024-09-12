Delta House of Assembly on Tuesday screened and confirmed 17 of 25 nominees to serve as Secretaries of the state’s local government areas (LGAs).

The screening and confirmation, conducted at plenary, followed correspondence from the chairperson of the 25 LGAs in the state.

The nominees include Kennedy Okoh, Aniocha North; Famous Ofurobiri, Bomadi; Francis Ebojoh, Ethiope East; Sunday Adjamue, Ethiope West; Martins Etumudun, Ika North-East; Vote Umukoro, Isoko North and Efurhievwe Oghenovo, Okpe.

Others are Ajufo Eloka, Oshimili North; Henry Enebeli, Oshimili South; P A Oduru, Patani; Andrew Gbise, Udu; Goodluck Unuavworho, Ughelli North; and Chukunomnazu Osundu, Ukwuani.

The last four are Osakwe Alakabrukeme, Uvwie; Nunu Emmanuel, Warri South; Tunji Iyasele, Ndokwa East and Sunday Enu, Ndokwa West.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the remaining eight secretaries will take their turn on Wednesday.

The Speaker, Dennis Gumor, commended the lawmakers for successfully screening and confirming the nominees.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Guwor congratulated the nominees and urged them to uphold their confidence by prioritising the state’s interest over every other consideration.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

