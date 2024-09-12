Delta House of Assembly on Tuesday screened and confirmed 17 of 25 nominees to serve as Secretaries of the state’s local government areas (LGAs).
The screening and confirmation, conducted at plenary, followed correspondence from the chairperson of the 25 LGAs in the state.
The nominees include Kennedy Okoh, Aniocha North; Famous Ofurobiri, Bomadi; Francis Ebojoh, Ethiope East; Sunday Adjamue, Ethiope West; Martins Etumudun, Ika North-East; Vote Umukoro, Isoko North and Efurhievwe Oghenovo, Okpe.
Others are Ajufo Eloka, Oshimili North; Henry Enebeli, Oshimili South; P A Oduru, Patani; Andrew Gbise, Udu; Goodluck Unuavworho, Ughelli North; and Chukunomnazu Osundu, Ukwuani.
|
The last four are Osakwe Alakabrukeme, Uvwie; Nunu Emmanuel, Warri South; Tunji Iyasele, Ndokwa East and Sunday Enu, Ndokwa West.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the remaining eight secretaries will take their turn on Wednesday.
The Speaker, Dennis Gumor, commended the lawmakers for successfully screening and confirming the nominees.
Mr Guwor congratulated the nominees and urged them to uphold their confidence by prioritising the state’s interest over every other consideration.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999