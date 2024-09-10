The people of Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State have expressed joy following the provision of electricity to nine Ogoni communities for the first time in eight years.

The communities of Gbam Bonue, Kereken Boue, and Nyorkwiri Boue, among others, have been in a total blackout since 2016, which has severely affected local economic and social activities.

Hundreds of excited residents of these agrarian communities poured into the streets. Many described the restoration of power as a “miracle”.

‘We endured prolonged darkness’

The Paramount Ruler of Gbam Boue community, Neeka Daasang, expressed disbelief at the return of power after years of darkness, noting that the development would enhance growth and revive local trade.

“We have endured prolonged darkness that has drastically hindered development, business, and security.

“The restoration of power to the community will usher in development and rejuvenate commerce in the area.

“We are delighted with this historic achievement that has given us something to hope for again,” he stated.

Mr Daasang praised Khana Caretaker Committee Chairperson Marvin Yobana for his swift action after just three months in the office.

Victor Oko-Jumbo, the speaker of the Rivers House of Assembly, lauded Mr Yobana for his dedication to improving the living conditions of the Khana people.

Mr Oko-Jumbo commended Mr Yobana for clearing the backlog of electricity bills owed to the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company.

He described the chairperson as an exemplary leader who has set a “high standard” for others to emulate.

“This demonstrates the Khana chairman’s focus on governance and the needs of the Khana people,” he said.

Mr Oko-Jumbo affirmed that local government council elections would be held on 5 October despite calls for postponement.

How we did it – Council chairperson

Mr Yobana, the Khana Local Government Caretaker chairperson, explained that after being appointed, his administration initiated the Rural Electrification Rehabilitation Project to end the years his people spent in darkness.

He wondered why residents had been allowed to live in darkness for so long under successive administrations.

“After assuming office, Governor Siminalayi Fubara urged us to address the needs and aspirations of our people.

“Later, we brainstormed on how to use our lean resources at our disposal to alleviate the sufferings of people of the area.

“This led to the decision to embark on the rural electrification rehabilitation project to restore electricity to long-neglected areas,” he said.

Mr Yobana commended the Boue and Gwara communities for protecting existing electrical infrastructure despite the prolonged lack of power.

(NAN)

