Betsy Obaseki, wife of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State Governor, on Saturday encouraged childless women to view themselves as fruitful, full of potential and proud mothers of children who would arrive in God’s time.

Mrs Obaseki, accompanied by Ifeyinwa Ighodalo, wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, shared these comforting words on Saturday during a Zoom meeting with Edo women in the diaspora.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that her comment was in response to a viral video featuring former Governor Adams Oshiomhole’s remarks about her being childless.

Mrs Obaseki, while addressing more than 200 women, who joined the meeting from various countries, reminded them that everyone was created by God for a purpose.

“My words of comfort to you, like myself, who have conceived and experienced miscarriages, painful stillbirths and evacuations of babies, who died in our wombs and, as a result, have no children to show for the pain we have endured, is that you are not barren.

“I dare to call you fruitful.

“You and I are potential and proud mothers of children that will come in God’s time. Enjoy the life God has given you.

“Take your mind off your challenge, and before you know it, children will start coming,” she said.

Mrs Obaseki said her contributions to society had gone beyond the biological aspect of motherhood.

“Being fruitful is not limited to childbearing. It is about impacting lives and creating positive change in society.

“There is no point in feeling bad. Women can fulfill God’s purpose in many ways beyond motherhood,” she added.

Mrs Obaseki also shared a message of encouragement for women who, like herself, had faced the pain of miscarriages and stillbirths, urging them not to feel discouraged or be defined by their losses.

On her part, Mrs Ifeyinwa Ighodalo thanked the women for attending the meeting and promised to continue all of Betsy Obaseki’s programmes for women and the girl child in Edo, if her husband was elected.

In her welcome address, the founder of the group, Adesuwa Obasohan, promised to support Asue Ighodalo’s candidacy, just as the group supported Governor Obaseki.(NAN)

