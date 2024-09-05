The Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development in Ebonyi State, Francis Ori, has warned contractors yet to complete housing projects awarded to them not to take his “gentle appearance” for weakness.

Mr Ori issued the warning Thursday in Abakaliki while speaking with reporters about the state government’s decision to prosecute contractors who failed to complete projects before 25 September.

The commissioner, who made special reference to the resettlement housing projects at Izzo and Amaeze communities of Ishielu Local Government Area of the state, said the 25 September deadline was sacrosanct.

“This issue of my gentle and calm nature has nothing to do with implementing this order by 25 September. I am a determined person, and if I appear gentle, I have Tigers around me.

“I don’t have problems with the timing of the deadline because even if it is tomorrow, we have marshalled plans on how to execute the order,” he said.

He said that on 23 September 2023, contracts were awarded for the construction of 140 units of three-bedroom bungalows at Izzo and Amaeze autonomous communities.

“These bungalows were shared evenly per autonomous community, and the contractors signed agreements with the ministry for a three-month completion period.

“The contractors were mobilised 50 per cent, but during the construction, they made variation requests from the ministry, which was considered.

“We held a meeting with them on 22 January 2024, reminded them that they have stayed up to the required time on site as the governor graciously granted that we extend their time to April,” he said.

Mr Ori said the contractors were mobilised back to the site, and those with outstanding certificates applied and were paid.

“We did not know that some of them did not complete their projects and when we had another meeting in June, they started giving excuses.

“We told the contractors to go back to the site and complete their jobs, but some of them are still waiting to see what the government will do.

“Governor Francis Nwifuru, on 31 August, directed that any contractor who fails to finish his job on or before 25 September should be arrested and prosecuted according to the contract agreement,” he said.

The commissioner, however, said that 24 out of the 87 contractors had completed their jobs while many were working assiduously to meet the deadline.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Jude Okpor, who participated in the media briefing, urged the public to disregard the notion that the erring contractors were related to the governor.

“The governor believes in promoting the local content, which is fundamental to developing the Ebonyi economy.

“Every Ebonyi citizen is the governor’s brother, as the most important thing is that the law guiding contract execution in the state respects no one,” he said.

(NAN)

