At least 10 people were abducted on Monday by suspected sea pirates who attacked a passenger boat along Bonny Waterway in Rivers State.

The boat was travelling about 10 km from Bonny to Port Harcourt when the pirates attacked it.

According to Punch newspaper, the state police spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, has confirmed the incident.

Mrs Iringe-Koko, a superintendent of police, said investigations have commenced to ensure the captives are freed unharmed.

“The commissioner of police has ordered the divisional police officer and other tactical units to also ensure the arrest of the hoodlums and make them face the law,” the police said.

The Chairperson of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, Rivers Commercial District, Israel Pepple, also confirmed the incident to journalists.

Mr Pepple said the incident had been reported to security agencies for action and for them to beef up waterways security to prevent repeated attacks by pirates.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“As I speak to you right now, 10 persons have been kidnapped while travelling from Bonny to Port Harcourt. And the others are still afloat in the River, waiting for rescue,” Mr People said.

Pirates are exploiting the porous security situation along waterways in Rivers State to attack the people.

The incident occurred less than a week after gunmen abducted a director in the state internal revenue service.

The director, Aribibia Fubara, was abducted by gunmen who went into the Marine Base axis of the state via Okrika Waterways, PREMIUM TIMES reported.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Police declare Briton wanted for alleged plot to topple Tinubu

The gunmen, about six in number, stormed the area in a commando style and fired sporadic shots into the air to scare residents of the area.

The kidnappers upon arrival whisked their target away into their waiting boat and zoomed off.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

