The police in Akwa Ibom State said they have arrested two persons over suspected involvement in drug trafficking in the state.

The police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, Timfon John, who disclosed this in a statement in Uyo on Monday, said that some weapons were recovered from the suspects.

Ms John, an assistant superintendent of police, said that operatives from the police command in Akwa Ibom raided the suspects’ residence at Ring Road 3, Uyo, on Saturday.

“We recovered one Nitro Air rifle affixed with a detachable telescope, one SID Sauer American pistol, one Power-line Japanese pistol, and one Phantom American pistol,” she said.

She said the police also recovered two pistol magazines with ten rounds of live 9mm ammunition, a black pistol casing, two pairs of leather gloves, and three wraps of weeds suspected to be ‘hemp’.

“The suspects are currently in the command’s custody undergoing detailed investigation. We assure the public of our determination to tackle crime in the state,” she said.

The police spokesperson urged residents to support the police by providing reliable information that could help in tracking down criminals.

(NAN)

