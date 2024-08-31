The Peoples Democratic Party Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State has postponed its congress.

The congress scheduled for Saturday (today) was to elect members of the party’s State Executive Council.

The postponement is contained in a statement signed by the deputy spokesperson of the party in the state, Itoro Noah, on Friday.

“The Peoples Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom State hereby notifies the general public, delegates, and members of our Party that the State Congress, originally scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, 31 August 2024, has been postponed.”

Mr Noah did not, however, give a reason for the postponement.

“The Congress for the election of State officers will now hold on Saturday, September 14, 2024. We deeply regret any inconvenience caused by this postponement,” Mr Noah said.

The PDP, the ruling party in Akwa Ibom, had about a month ago conducted its ward congresses followed by the local government congresses where executives were elected for the wards and local government areas in the state.

The congresses followed the expiration of the four-year tenure of the current executives of the party in the state.

PDP has been the dominant party in the state since the return of democracy in 1999. The four governors of the state since 1999 have been elected on the party platform.

In addition to governors, the majority of the state’s senators, House of Representatives, and House of Assembly members have been elected on the PDP platform.

The election of new PDP executives across all levels in the state will help prepare the party for the forthcoming local elections.

