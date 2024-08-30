The Police in Akwa Ibom State have arrested six suspects over an alleged abduction and murder of marine hunters from the Ministry of Internal Security and Inland Waterways in the state.

Timfon John, the police spokesperson in the state, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the police have exhumed the bodies of the hunters from shallow graves in Unyenghe community, Mbo Local Government Area of the state.

Ms John identified the suspects as Anthony Archibong, 46, Emmanuel Otoyo, 18, Daniel Okon, 26, Eniete Tom, 34 and Joseph Okon, 44.

They were arrested along with Okon Eteokpo, the village head of Utit Antai in Mbo, whom the police described as an “ally and spiritual fortifier” to the suspects.

“Upon their arrest, a combined team of the (police) command launched a comprehensive search for the corpses and found them buried in shallow graves after hours of frantic toil, with their heads dismembered.

“The (police) command has again reassured members of the public of their intentional determination to rid the State of crime and criminal elements, appealing to members of the public to always report suspicious people and movements within their domain to the nearest Police Station,” Ms John, an assistant superintendent of police, said.

Since the beginning of the year, there has been a surge in crimes in Akwa Ibom, reputed as one of the safest states in the country.

The police have stepped up surveillance around the state.

The latest breakthrough came less than a day after the police in the state reported the killing of a suspect who killed Sylvanus Ukpong, the elder brother of the PREMIUM TIMES Editor, South-south/South-east region, Cletus Ukpong.

The slain suspect, Ubong Archibong, the police said was also responsible for the abduction of a High Court High, Joy Unwana last December, during which her police guard was killed.

The suspect was killed during an exchange of gun battle with the police at his hideout in Cross River State, this newspaper earlier reported.

