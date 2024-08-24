The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum has thrown its weight behind Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, urging the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to accord the governor his “rightful” position as the leader of the party in the state.

The group in a communique issued on Friday at the end of its meeting in Jalingo, Taraba State urged the national leadership of the party to allow Mr Fubara to take his position as the rightful leader of the party in the state.

“The PDP Governors’ Forum restates its stand with the Governor of Rivers State, and will engage the NWC of our great party to revisit the congress with a view to correcting the anomaly and allowing Governor Siminalayi Fubara, to take his rightful leadership position of the party in the State.”

The communique was read by Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, the chairperson of the forum.

This is contained in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIME on Friday by Governor Fubara’s spokesperson, Nelson Chukwudi.

The communique is against the backdrop of the prolonged political rifts between Mr Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now the minister of FCT over the control of the political structure in the state.

The political feud between Messrs Fubara and Wike, which has defied interventions has split both the Rivers House of Assembly and the ruling PDP in the state into two factions with each faction loyal to either of the leaders.

The national leadership of the party which appears to be in support of Mr Wike recently conducted party congresses in the state despite a court order secured by allies of Governor Fubara against the exercise.

With the conduct of the exercise, it indicates that loyalists of Mr Wike are still in control of the party at the state level.

The PDP Governors in the communique promised to engage the party’s NWC to revisit the congresses with a view to “correct the anomaly.”

The political crisis in the oil-rich Rivers snowballed into street violence in June, leading to the death of two persons, including a police officer after Governor Fubara dissolved Wike-backed elected council officials following the expiration of their three-year tenure.

