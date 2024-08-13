Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu has responded to the impersonation allegation levelled against him by the Edo State Government.

The Edo State House of Assembly removed Mr Shaibu from office on 8 April over an allegation of disclosing the government’s secret, an allegation Mr Shaibu said was “hatched” because of his governorship ambition. He had vowed to challenge his removal at the court.

After removing Mr Shaibu, the lawmakers confirmed Governor Godwin Obaseki’s nomination of Omabayo Godwins as a replacement for the impeached deputy governor.

However, a Federal High Court in Abuja on 17 July overturned Mr Shaibu’s removal and reinstated him as the deputy governor.

The judge, James Omotosho, had also ordered the payment of Mr Shaibu’s entitlements since April and also ordered the inspector general of police to restore his security.

Dissatisfied with the court order, the Edo Assembly filed a motion in court for a stay of execution of the judgment.

But Mr Shaibu, in a video posted on X on Monday, said he had resumed office as deputy governor of the state, citing the court order, a development that triggered a response from the Edo State Government.

Edo government’s reaction

The Edo State Government, through the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, in a statement on Monday, accused Mr Shaibu of impersonating Mr Godwins as the deputy governor.

Mr Nehikhare urged the public to disregard Mr Shaibu’s claim to the Office of the Deputy Governor of the state, stressing that Edo Assembly filed a motion challenging Mr Shaibu’s reinstatement.

“Security agencies are, by this notice, alerted of the potential breach of peace and are urged to hold Mr Shaibu responsible for any security breach in the state arising from his ignoble actions,” the commissioner said.

‘Obaseki behaving as if he’s the law,’ – Shaibu

In his response to the Edo State Government’s allegation of impersonation against him, Mr Shaibu described it as an “affront on the judiciary and a clear violation of the valid court judgment.”

Mr Shaibu’s response is contained in a statement released Tuesday by his spokesperson, Ebomhiana Musa.

Mr Musa said that Mr Godwins is an “appointee” of Mr Obaseki and described him (Mr Godwins) as an “impostor” who Edo people never voted for.

“We also view it as an insult to the people of Edo State who overwhelmingly voted for Mr Obaseki/ Shaibu joint ticket in the governorship election of September 2020.”

Addressing the stay of execution filed against Mr Shaibu’s reinstatement by the Edo Assembly, Mr Musa said that a stay of execution on “declarative judgment of a competent court of law does not vitiate the execution of the judgment”.

“Both parties must obey the judgment, pending the determination of the stay of execution by the same court,” Mr Musa said.

“Mr Obaseki is one governor who is well known for his disdain for the judiciary and flagrant disrespect for judicial pronouncements. Erroneously, he also believes that every man has a price. He was said to have boasted several times at various quarters that Mr Godwins remains his deputy governor until he serves his term as Edo State Governor.

“He was quoted to have said in one of the instances that ‘I will take care of the judiciary’. It’s unfortunate that Mr Obaseki has behaved as if he is a law unto himself, especially since the 17 July court judgment which reinstated Mr Shaibu as Deputy Governor of Edo State after his purported impeachment by the State House of Assembly.”

