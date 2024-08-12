The Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, has resigned his appointment.

In a statement on Monday, Crusoe Osagie, the special adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on media, said Mr Ogie resigned to run for the position of deputy governor of the state in the 21 September election.

“The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has accepted the resignation of the Secretary to the State Government,” Mr Osagie said.

Mr Osagie’s statement is posted on X.

“The governor thanked Ogie for his commitment and loyalty to the vision of building a vibrant and prosperous State championed by his administration in the last seven years,” the statement added.

Mr Ogie, a lawyer, will pair with another lawyer and banker, Asue Ighodalo, who is the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate for the governorship election in the state.

“Governor Obaseki wishes Ogie the best in his aspirations and trusts that he will bring his wealth of experience to bear in pursuing his quest to serve the Edo people,” the statement added.

Obaseki appoints new SSG

Meanwhile, Mr Obaseki has approved the appointment of Joseph Eboigbe as the new secretary to the state Government to replace Mr Ogie.

“The appointment takes immediate effect,” Mr Osagie said.

Before his new appointment, Mr Eboigbe served as special adviser to Governor Obaseki on Budget and Economic Planning and later as commissioner for finance.

“Mr Eboigbe, a chartered accountant, had a 15-year stint at Deloitte before venturing into public service. He holds an MSc in Leadership and Strategy from the London Business School,” Mr Osagie said.

