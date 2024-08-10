Gunmen in Delta State, South-south Nigeria, have released Joan Mrakpor, a former federal lawmaker from the state.

Mrs Mrakpor, an evangelist and politician, was released late Friday night after 11 days in captivity, Leadership newspaper reported.

The Police spokesperson in the state, Bright Edafe, has also confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES her release.

“Police PRO, SP Bright Edafe, has just officially confirmed Rt. Hon. Joan Onyemaechi (Ada-Anioma) has been released by her abductors,” he said in a message sent to our reporter on Saturday morning.

Mr Edafe, a police superintendent, promised to provide details of her release.

The former lawmaker was abducted on 30 July at her church premises along DBS Road in Asaba.

The gunmen shot dead a police officer attached to her and another person while several people sustained injuries during the attack, according to Leadership newspaper.

It is not clear if money was paid for her release as her abductors earlier demanded N1 billion ransom.

Mrs Mrakpor is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Delta State.

She was elected into the Delta House of Assembly, representing Aniocha South Constituency for two terms from 2007 to 2015. She later represented Aniocha North-Aniocha South-Oshimili North-Oshimili South in the House of Representatives 2015.

She recently resigned from her appointment as commissioner for technical education in the state to pave the way for her brother to emerge as the next local government chairperson in her Local Government Area, Aniocha South, after leaders raised concerns about her family holding two political positions.

“You are now seeing a former commissioner. I have resigned my appointment,” she told congregants at her church in Asaba, Daily Trust reported.

