A former Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Nduese Essien, has lost his wife, Ekaette.

She was 79.

Although a statement released by the family on Monday did not state when Ekaette passed on, PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the sad incident occurred last month.

Ekaette’s funeral, fixed for 30 August, will be conducted by the Qua Iboe Church at the Cenotaph Ground, beside the Eket Sports Stadium, Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, according to the statement which was shared to reporters by Essien Ndueso, a relative of the former minister.

“This will be preceded by the opening of the mourning house on 25 August, while condolence visits will follow from Monday, 26 August to Thursday, 29 August, at the family house, Nta Isip-Ikot Ibiok in Eket Local Government Area.”

According to the statement, the first service of songs in honour of the deceased will be held at her residence in the Federal Capital Territory, 1 Rex Lawson Street, off 69 Road, Gwarimpa, on Friday, 23 August, by 5 p.m.

A second service of songs will be held in Eket at Qua Iboe Church, Ikot Ibiok, Eket, by 5 p.m. on Thursday, 29 August.

The deceased is a retired school teacher. She had a Bachelor of Arts in English Language from the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

She is survived by several relatives, including her husband, Mr Essien.

Mr Essien, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, was a minister in former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration. He served previously as a federal lawmaker representing Eket Federal Constituency in the National Assembly from 1999 to 2007.

