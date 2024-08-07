The Cross River State Commissioner for Finance, Mike Odere, says the state requires N100 billion to fix government assets that were destroyed during the EndSARS protest in 2020.

Mr Odere disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Calabar on Wednesday.

He said that the level of destruction during the EndSARS protest made the state government stand firmly against violent protests.

“Knowing the cost implications of repairing or replacing assets, we chose not to allow a repeat,” he said.

The commissioner commended the people of Cross River for supporting the government’s position on non-violent protests, saying, “We need to promote peace all the time.”

Mr Odere said that the ongoing nationwide protest had severely affected the economy because several public and private businesses had been shut down.

“We know the country is challenged, but it’s not unique to Nigeria. We must be decorous in our protests; violence does not pay.

“The essence of protest is not to destroy; it should be to make a change. We protest to be heard; we protest to say that things are not being done rightly.

“It can no longer be called a protest when we begin to infringe on the fundamental rights of others,” he said.

Mr Odere said that Governor Bassey Otu-led government was fully aware of the current situation in the country and that government, at all levels, was working to “enthrone a change”.

“In Cross River, the government is carrying out several reforms to improve the living standard of the residents.

“Our efforts in education, agriculture, solid minerals, security, among others, are visible. We are aware of our mandate to serve our state,” he said.

