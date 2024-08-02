The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo Council, has announced the restriction of visitors to the Press Centre until the ongoing nationwide protest against economic hardship is over.
In a statement on Friday in Benin by Festus Alenkhe and Andy Egbon, the chairperson and secretary of the council, respectively, the union said that the centre would be closed from 6 p.m. until further notice.
“This is to ensure that individuals with ulterior motives do not use the Press Centre as a haven to congregate,” the statement said.
The NUJ leadership urged every member to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.
It added that the safety and well-being of journalists and visitors to the centre was of utmost priority to the union.
(NAN)
